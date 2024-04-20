Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours service now offered across 25 countries

Royal Enfield has rolled out its ‘Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours Services’ in many other international markets following its successful performance in India. With this service, Royal Enfield wants to make its entire lineup available for riders across the world.

The rental programme of Royal Enfiled is currently available in 32 destinations across India, South Africa, Indonesia, Colombia, Turkey, France, Sotland, Spain and Namibia among others.

You can avail of many types of services with the RE Rentals and Tours service. The services include motorcycle rentals and professionally guided tours to assist with curating self-guided trips. Catering to a diverse spectrum of riding preferences, in terms of terrain and level of expertise, Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours will allow prospective explorers to set out on whatever route they choose, all while enjoying support from the local service provider.

You can rent a Royal Enfield motorcycle or book a motorcycle tour by visiting the official Royal Enfield website, which is royalenfield.com/rentals and royalenfield.com/tours. There you can choose the options based on planned destination and time frame, and then select it. A call-back from the tour operator will be organised, to confirm and finalise details of the tour and the itinerary.

Collaborating with multiple tour partners, Royal Enfield provides riders with a diverse array of experiences across a total of 62 trips, covering 52 destinations in 25 countries.