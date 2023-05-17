Hero Karizma XMR 210 spy pics leaked ahead of launch

The production-ready model of the upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 was recently revealed at a dealer event. The spy shot of the bike has now been leaked online. The new images reveal plenty of design details of the upcoming bike.

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 was spotted with a complete new and sporty design. Hero MotoCorp has provided a sharp front fascia, and aggressive fairing design, and a sleek tail section for the Karizma XMR 210. There are a lot of sporty elements in the Karizma XMR 210 including a tall and raised handlebar.

According to reports, the Karizma XMR will be based on a new platform. It will be powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor will likely produce 25bhp and 30Nm of output.

Apart from that, we expect it to get LED illumination, and modern features like a fully digital console as well. The bike seems to ride on Alloy wheels wrapped in road-biased tyres and is equipped with conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The braking is done by a petal disc brake at the front and rear.

The Karizma XMR 210 features a sporty fairing with sleek headlamps, a two-piece seat, a dual-tone fuel tank and a narrow tail section. It is likely to get a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, among other features.

Though Hero MotoCorp has not made any announcement regarding the launch date yet. We expect to get an official announcement very soon. The upcoming Karizma XMR is expected to sit between the Yamaha YZF R15 and the KTM RC 200’s price, which could be around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Gixxer 250 in the Indian market.