Get up to Rs 80,000 discount on Tata Tiago EV, Check details about the offer

Tata Motors is offering some attractive discount on the Tiago EV as well as on the Tigor EV. According to reports by Autocar India buyers can get up to Rs 80,000 on Tiago EV and up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Tigor EV. However, it should be kept in mind that the discount varies across dealerships according to the stocks available in the inventory.

Tiago EV

Buyers can get a total discount of up to Rs 35,000 on MY2024 model while the older models get up to Rs 80,000 discount. The exchange bonus for MY2024/2023 model is Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the green bonus for MY2024 model is Rs 20,000 while the MY2023 model gets up to Rs 65,000 benefit.

The EV is powered by 19.2kWh battery/ 24kWh battery. The medium range version offers a range of 250km along with 61hp/110Nm. The long-range version offers a range of 315km along with 74hp/114Nm. It is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh.

Tigor EV

Buyers can get a total discount of up to Rs 1.05 lakh on MY2023 model. Users get cash discount of Rs 75,000 along with exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

The EV gets a 26kWh battery and offers 75hp/170Nm. It is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh.