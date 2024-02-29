Ferrari Purosangue SUV launched in India at Rs 10.5 crore; offers four doors and V12 engine

Ferrari Purosangue SUV launch has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.5 crore. The SUV is the first SUV by the company to be offered in India. The first delivery of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV has already been done in India at Bengaluru. It is noteworthy to mention that the booking of the SUV has been closed and it will open in 2026. As the booking opens, we expect the price to go up as much as 20 percent.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that is quite powerful and it produces a maximum power of 725hp and a maximum torque is 716Nm. In terms of acceleration, the SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in a matter of 3.3 seconds. A dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission is offered on the SUV. We get an all-wheel-drive system. This makes the SUV one of the most powerful SUV. Even though Ferrari does offer multiple powertrains, the Purosangue does not use modern hybrid tech or a twin-turbocharged V8. It is found in multiple super SUVs from Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Mercedes, BMW etc.

The design of the SUV offers convenience to the buyers as they offer practicality as well as ground clearance. The body style of the SUV is crossover and not of a hardcore SUV. The Super SUV offers sharp bonnet, LED headlights mounted on bumper, split DRLs, large grille with Ferrari logo, sleek LED tailamps etc.

The Super SUV offers cosmetic features like painted brake calipers, contrast stitching in the interior, upgraded wheels as well as suspension lift function. We also get a glass roof, paddle shifters, 10.25-inch infotainment panel as well as multiple air bags for safety.

When it comes to colours, we get as many as 8 standard colour options and include black, blue, yellow, white, grey and multiple red variants.