Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, Bookings open for buyers

Citroen has launched its latest mid-size SUV C3 Aircross in India at starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. The bookings of the SUV is open at Rs 25,000 but the prices of all variants are yet to be announced by the company. However, users have to keep one thing in mind that the car gets a single gearbox variant only. Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in You, Plus and Max trims.

Key Specs of the SUV

Citroen C3 Aircross gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine is be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox that will offer 110hp and can be configured in 5 seater or 7 seater configurations. Users get a base variant which offers 5 seat configuration. The availability of automatic gearbox is expected to be added later at some point of time.

When it comes to external features, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets Halogen headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, 17-inch diamond cut alloys, Front fog lamps and dual-tone paint option. In terms of interior of the vehicle, we get 10.2 inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, manual AC with heater, keyless entry, driver seat manual height adjuster etc.

In terms of safety features, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse camera, sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

Price

The Citroen C3 Aircross base variant costs Rs 9.99 lakh but the price of the Plus and Max trim remains unknown. However according to Autocar India the prices of the Plus trim might be between Rs 11.30 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh. Similarly, the Max trim might cost between Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 12.10 lakh.

On the other hand, the 7-seater variant for the Plus as well as Max trim will cost additional Rs 35,000. The dual-tone colour as well as Vibe pack will cost Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. Both are reserved for the Plus and Max trims only.