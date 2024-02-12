BYD Seal EV spied ahead of launch in India; Know specs and booking details

BYD is expected to launch its next EV sedan in India and it is none other than the BYD Seal EV. Initially reported by Autocar India, the car was spotted on the outskirts of Chennai and the sedan is expected to be launched in early March 2024. The bookings of the EV are unofficially on at some dealerships. The Seal EV sedan was present at the Auto Expo 2023.

When it comes to the dimensions, the BYD Seal EV is 4,800mm long and 1,875mm wide. On the other hand, the height of the car is 1,460mm. The design of the Seal EV is based on the Ocean X concept. The design of the Seal includes coupe-like full glass roof, boomrang-shaped LED DRLs, split headlamp and a rear LED lamp that runs from one side to another.

In terms of interior, BYD Seal EV gets a 15.6-inch infotainment display like the Atto 3 SUV as well as e6 MPV. There is also a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a head-up display. On the other hand, the car offers central AC vents, drive selector, scroll wheel with various drive modes. The centre console also offers heated windscreen, audio system, dual charging pads etc.

Powertrain

When it comes to powertrain, the BYD Seal EV offers two battery options- 61.4kWh unit as well as 82.5kWh unit. The range of the 61.4kWh unit offers 500km on a full charge while the 82.5kWh unit offers 700km on a full charge. In terms of charging, the smaller battery unit offers 110kW charging while the larger battery unit offers 150kW fast charging.

There are two powertrains on offer i.e. single motor and dual motor. According to the sources, the Indian models will be offered in dual-motor as well as all-wheel drive powertrains. In terms of acceleration, the car can reach from 0-100kmph in 3.8seconds. Both the motors offer 530hp. This makes the car more powerful than Hyundai Ioniq 5 as well as Kia EV6.