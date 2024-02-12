Audi RS6 Avant GT limited edition revealed; Just 660 units to be sold

Audi has unveiled the RS6 Avant GT limited edition sportscar and the production limit of the car is just 660 units. This means that the car is a special edition and gets a performance boosting design. The model is road-legal evolution of the RS6 GTO concept that was inspired from legendary 1989 IMSA GTO race car. Audi RS6 Avant GT is the first Audi that uses a carbon fibre for bonnet, wing and wheels.

The Audi RS6 Avant GT limited edition is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine just like the RS6. The engine has an output of 630hp and a 848Nm of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the Audi RS6 can go from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds and 0-200kmph in just 11.5 seconds. The top speed of the car is 305 kmph.

In terms of design, the supercar is designed with an eye on the GTO concept and it is quite evident. The car comes with a bespoke livery and gets two types of paint finishes. One type gets a white, grey and red with white wheels. The other type is in grey and black.

The parts like prominent rear diffuser, motorsport inspired double wing, aggressive front splitter contributes to the performance of the car. There are no roof rails on the car while the wheels are 22-inches in size. Various parts of the car get RS6 GT inscriptions on it. Audi has reworked the suspension and rear differential in order to make the car more agile in Dynamic mode.

When it comes to the interior, the Audi RS6 Avant GT limited edition gets red and bronze stitching on the seats, steering wheel as well as on the floor mats. A particular model has plaque denoting model number on it.

We expect the manufacturer to reveal the price of the Audi RS6 Avant GT limited edition soon and expect it to be available in India too.