Tata Motors reveals launch timeline of Curvv EV and ICE version

Tata Curvv’s launch timeline has been revealed. The much-anticipated product of Tata Motors will be launched in both EV and ICE version. Tata Motors has confirmed that the EV version of the Tata Curvv will be launched first in the second quarter of FY2025. That means we will get to see the Curvv EV in market between July to September 2024.

Following the Curvv EV, the ICE version if the SUV will debut at a later date within three to four months of the Curvv EV launch. The Tata Curvv SUV will rival the likes of some popular SUVs like the Creta, Grand Vitara, Seltos, and Hyryder.

Maruti Suzuki has showcased the Curvv concept multiple times at various exhibitions. The production-ready Curvv ICE was recently displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

The ICE model of the Curvv is said to be available in both petrol as well as diesel versions. It will come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine like that of the Nexon. When it comes to petrol variant it will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 125hp of power and 225Nm of torque.

Apart from the Tata Curvv, Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Harrier EV as well. It will be the third model to launch after the Curvv EV and ICE.