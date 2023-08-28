BMW CE02 electric two wheeler spotted testing in India

BMW is gearing up for the launch of it’s upcoming electric CE02 two-wheeler launch in India. Ahead of it’s official launch, the e-scooter has been spotted testing in the country. The upcoming BMW CE 02 electric 2-wheeler was unveiled globally last month.

Two CE 02 test mules were seen parked in a public space in Sringeri, Karnataka. The photos of the test model of the BMW CE02 has gone viral online. The bike was spotted by automotive enthusiast Shreyas, according to Rushlane.

The BMW CE 02 electric scooter with a quirky and futuristic design and has a double-loop tubular frame. It features an upside-down fork at the front and a mono-shock setup at the rear. It has a single-sided swingarm, and a 296 mm disc at the front with single-channel ABS as standard.

The BMW CE 02 comes with a dual 2 kWh battery packs that powers a 15 BHP electric motor. It is said to offer a top speed of 95 km/h and can cover 90 km on a single charge. BMW also offers the option to remove one of the 2 kWh batteries. However, with only one battery, the maximum range is reduced to 45 km, while the top speed drops to 45 km/h as well.

The battery can be charged with from 0 – 100% in only 5 hours 12 mins by using a 0.9 kW standard charger. It can also be charged with a 1.5 kW fast charger, bringing down charging time to 3 hours 30 mins.

The electric two-wheeler is priced starting from USD 7.6k(around Rs 6.3 lakh) in the global market.

Reports have suggested that the bike is being tested by the brand’s manufacturing partner TVS Motor in India. TVS manufactures the BMW G310 range of motorcycles, which are not only sold in India but are also exported all over the world. So, it is suspected that the new BMW electric scooter would be manufactured by TVS in their plant.