Porsche Cayenne facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.36 crore

Porsche has launched the facelifted version of the Cayenne in India. The company has launched the Cayenne facelift as well as the Cayenne Coupe facelift. Both the variants are available in ICE variant as well as E-hybrid variants. However, the company has listed the prices of ICE variants only. The delivery of the premium cars will begin from July 2023.

Interior and Exterior

The Porsche Cayenne facelift offers changes in design and this is evident front the refreshed front side and redesigned bonnet. The matrix LED headlights perfectly fit the design of the car. The LED lights at the rear have been altered and there has been a change in number plate housing too. When it comes to the interior of the Cayenne, it gets three screens on its dashboard. The digital instrument cluster is 12.6-inches while the other touchscreens are 12.3-inch and 10.9-inch. The design changes also include new steering wheel, centre console and dash-mounted drive selector.

Engine

The Cayenne facelift is powered by a 3.0-litre, win-turbocharged V6 petrol engine which is coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 353hp power and 500Nm peak torque. On the other hand the E-hybrid models are equipped with an onboard 25.9kWh battery (along with 3.0-litre, win-turbocharged V6 petrol engine). This variant produces 470hp of power and can run 90km on an electric-only range.

Price

The Porsche Cayenne facelift costs Rs 1.36 crore (ex-showroom) while the Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift costs Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom).

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun as well as Virtus get new variants in India