Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Is an upgrade necessary for you

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar P150 in India last week and the motorcycle offers a necessary upgrade over the Pulsar 150. The Pulsar 150 is currently sold alongside the Pulsar P150 and there is an eminent question of whether you need an upgrade or not. We have explained in detail about both motorcycles in this article. Users can check the relevant details below and choose whether to opt for P150 or Pulsar 150.

Specifications

The Pulsar P150 is powered by a 149.68cc engine that offers a maximum power of 14.5 [email protected] rpm while the peak torque is 13.5 [email protected] rpm. On the other hand, the Pulsar 150 is powered by a 14 [email protected] rpm while the peak torque is 13.5 [email protected] rpm. There is just a slight difference in the power figures of both bikes. The Pulsar 150 (15L) offers a bigger tank than Pulsar N150 (14L). Both the bikes get 5-speed gearbox along with kick start/ self-start.

Features and Safety

Even though most of the features offered on the bikes are the same, the P150 offers USB Charging Port, LED illumination, a semi-digital instrument console and an infinity display. Both bikes get an option for twin disc setup along with Single Channel ABS feature.

Dimensions

While the ground clearance of both bikes is 165 mm, the wheelbase of Pulsar P150 is 1352 mm. The Pulsar 150 offers a wheelbase of 1345 mm. The Pulsar P150 gets a saddle height of 790 mm which more than the Pulsar 150 (750mm). The Pulsar P150 (140kg) is 10kgs lighter than Pulsar 150 (150kgs).

While both the bikes get telescopic suspension at the front, the rear suspension on the Pulsar P150 is monoshock.

When we compare the tyres on both bikes, the Pulsar 150 gets 120/80 17 rear tyre which is wider than Pulsar P150 which is 110/80-17. The front tyre size on both motorcycles is 90/90 17.

Design

The Pulsar 150 continues to offer a traditional commuter design while the Pulsar P150 offers a modern naked sports bike design. The P150 borrows some design elements from its older siblings Pulsar N160/ N250. The bi-functional LED projector along with a single DRL adds to the aggressiveness of the bike. On the other hand, the tank shrouds add to the muscular look of the bike.

Price

The Pulsar 150 starts from Rs 1.11 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.14 lakh. On the other hand, the Pulsar P150 starts from Rs 1.16 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.19 lakh.

Note: All prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom Delhi.