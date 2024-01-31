Tata Motors to showcase Nexon CNG Concept at Bharat Mobility Show 2024 tomorrow

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is all set to begin from tomorrow. The automobile show will take place in Delhi from 1st February to 3rd February 2024. The event will remain open between 10 am and 6 pm every day. The auto enthusiasts are expecting to witness some new technology and revolutionary models at the show.

Tata Motors, being a leading automobile maker of the country, is gearing up to showcase its new models and upcoming vehicles in the works at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. According to reports, the domestic automobile maker will be showcasing eight products tomorrow, 1 February, 2024.

Among the eight new vehicles, is the new variant of the Nexon that is Nexon i-CNG. The Tata Nexon is currently available in three powertrain options including petrol, diesel, and EV.

The other products that will be displayed at its stall alongside Nexon i-CNG are Nexon EV Dark, Safari Dark, Altroz Racer Concept, Harrier EV Concept, Safari, Curvv Concept, and recently launched Punch EV.

The Nexon i-CNG will be the first turbocharged compact SUV to get the CNG powertrain option.

The Nexon SUV is said to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine along with a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit. According to reports, the capacity of the CNG cylinders is 60 litres. The Nexon i-CNG will have a usable boot space of approximately 230 litres.

Moreover, the Nexon CNG will come loaded with many safety features such as a micro switch, leakage-proof materials, thermal incident protection, single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, auto switch between fuels, modular fuel filter, and leak detection failure.