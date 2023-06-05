AI start-up Minus Zero unveils India’s first autonomous vehicle, what does it offer

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Minus Zero has unveiled India’s first autonomous vehicle- zPod. The zPod runs on full self-driving tech and does not have the requirement of any driver. The electric vehicle offers 4 seats and the concept can be adapted to any existing vehicle form factor. The company claims that its purpose is to solve complex traffic conditions through its innovation.

The zPod can accommodate four passengers in it and the vehicle is completely electric driven. The four seats are positioned in such a way that they face each other.

There is no driver in the vehicle and all the driving is done by AI. The AI processes the information that it gathers from the images captured by the cameras used in the vehicle in real-time. The high resolution cameras on the vehicle helps the AI to makes the ride by analyzing the traffic conditions. The images captured on the cameras help the zPod to control its speed, avoid obstacles and make a stop.

The Minus Zero zPod offers up to ‘Level 5’ autonomy. This means that the self-driving car does not need any human to operate it.

The tech start-up has clarified that the use of the zPod will be limited to the in-campus mobility. This means that it will be used far from public roads and will be limited to some spaces only. The zpod can be used in residential areas, school and college campuses, tech parks etc.

Minus Zero has however clarified that it does not want to zPod into production. The firm only wanted to showcase its AI-based autonomous driving technology. The firm believes that the zPod can be an inspiration for those automakers who want to design a vehicle that is not driver-centric.

