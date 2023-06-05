Tata Nexon might be the next car of the company to get CNG technology

Tata Motors has already introduced the CNG variant for the Tata Altroz in India. The Altroz CNG not only offers great features but also offers great boot space (which is generally an issue for CNG cars). Tata motors is currently planning to strengthen its CNG portfolio and it is expected that the Tata Nexon will be the next car to get CNG technology in it

With the introduction of the CNG variants, the running cost will be significantly less and diesel engine owners might think of adopting it. Tata Motors passenger vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra told Autocar India that the company will introduce CNG in segments where diesel is exiting. The running cost of CNG is comparatively low and is quite similar to that is Diesel. The limitation on Diesel vehicles in certain parts of India is expected to give a push to CNG vehicles.

Several car companies have opted to put a limitation on the diesel engines and have not upgraded them. However, unlike other car manufacturers Tata Motors continues to offer 1.5 litre Diesel engines in Altroz as well as Nexon. Currently the Nexon and Altroz’s 1.5 diesel engine is compliant to the BS6 Phase 2 norms and this working in favour of the company.

The Tata Punch is expected to be seen in a CNG variant very soon and it will be followed by Nexon. However, the chances of Tata’s bigger SUVs (Harrier and Safari) getting CNG variants is negative. Both the bigger SUVs run on 2.0-litre diesel engine. However, the Tata Motors passenger vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra has informed that both the SUVs will get 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol was shown at Auto Expo 2023.

From a point of view, Harrier as well as Safari are targeted at buyers that spend more than Rs 20 lakh and need a large SUV. The use of CNG in the segment might not give significant boost to the sales of the SUV.