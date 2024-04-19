3 different variants of Mahindra Thar 5-door spied together, Here’s what to expect

Mahindra is all set to launch the Thar 5-door SUV in Indian on August 15, 2024, meanwhile, three different variants of it were spied together. The three camouflaged test mules were seen sporting different wheels. These three variants include Base, Mid-spec and Top-spec.

Base Variant

The base variant is likely to be offered base variant. It will also miss out on prominent comfort features and will be packed only with the essentials. This variant is expected to just get a manual gearbox option.

Mid-spec Variant

The mid-spec variant is likely to get 5-spoke alloy wheel design. It will be accompanied with an infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and other niceties as well. This variant of Mahindra Thar is expected to get an automatic transmission.

Top-spec Variant

The Top-spec variant is expected to be offered with a 10-spoke wheel design. Earlier, spy pictures revealed that this variant of Mahindra Thar will get a full LED headlight setup and many new features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital driver’s display.

The 5-door model of the Mahindra Thar is expected to offer a 2.0 litre petrol engine that offers 200bhp power and 370Nm torque. Similarly, the other engine that might be offered will be the 2.2-litre diesel engine and it will offer 172bhp power and 370Nm of torque. We are expected to get manual as well automatic option in these engines.

When it comes to price, the Mahindra Thar 5-door model is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh. The top variant might go above Rs 20 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).