2024 Suzuki Swift unveiled in Germany; To be launching in India soon

Japanese carmaker Suzuki has unveiled the 2024 model of the Suzuki Swift hatchback in Germany. This is the fourth generation of the Suzuki Swift and it is the same model that had made its debut in Japan as well as in UK. In India, we are expected to get the same version and the possible launch date of the hatchback will be around March-April.

The 2024 Suzuki Swift is powered by a single powertrain option and that is equipped with a hybrid powertrain. The hatchback gets an 83 bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine is paired with a 12V mild hybrid system. In terms of transmission, the engine gets a manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The hatchback also comes with an All-grip AWD system.

When it comes to design, the hatchback gets a brand-new design that is quite sharp but classy. The LED headlights are now sleeker while the LED DRLs are integrated with it. The rear bumper has also changed and houses a newly designed fog light. We also get brand new bonnet on the car. When it comes to the tyres we get a 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear doors now get traditional door handles instead of hidden door handles. On the interior, we do get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and new sleek-looking rectangular AC vents.

Unlike the Japanese/German market, the Swift it will not be offered with mild hybrid in India. However, in India the car will be offered in manual as well as automatic transmission. Comparing with the current generation of the Swift, we can find out that the 2024 Swift generates less power and torque figures.

The Current generation of Swift offers 89 bhp of max power and 113Nm of peak Torque. When it comes to price, we expect a decent price hike in the Maruti Swift. The Maruti Suzuki Swift currently costs Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).