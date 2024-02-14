Tata Nexon Global NCAP rating: Scores 5-star rating once again; continues to be one of the safest cars in India

Tata Nexon has been known for its tough built quality among the users. The SUV has continued to be one of the safest cars offered in India. The Tata Nexon had scored 5-star in the safety rating by Global NCAP in 2018. However, the facelift version that was launched in 2023 was yet to be tested and the now it has undergone the test. The Global NCAP norms became more stringent in 2022. However, this did not affect the Tata Nexon and now the SUV has scored 5-star again.

The Tata Nexon was one of the facelifted vehicles that was launched in 2023 alongside Tata Harrier/ Safari. The Harrier/ Safari facelift models have already received 5-star ratings. The 5-star GNCAP rating is valid for models made after August 8, 2023. The company has hinted that they will be testing the Nexon EV in the GNCAP rating very soon.

Tata Nexon Global NCAP

Tata Nexon compact SUV has achieved 5 stars for adult and child occupancy. However, the scores are bit lower that the Safari/ Harrier. Global NCAP has pointed out that Tata Nexon scored the second highest scores for adult and child occupant safety in its ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign. The compact SUV scores 32.22 points out of 34 for adult occupancy protection. On the other hand, the car scores 44.52 out of 49 for child occupancy protection (COP).

The Nexon offered full protection in the front impact test as well as full side impact protection for children. The compact SUV offers six airbags, ESC, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX anchors, etc. The Nexon also meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements too (that is meant for pedestrian protection).

Tata Nexon prices start at Rs 8.15 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).