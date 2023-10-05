2024 Skoda Kodiaq second-generation officially unveiled

Skoda has officially unveiled the second-generation Kodiaq SUV ahead of it’s India launch in 2024. The India-bound 2024 Skoda Kodiaq sports an evolutionary exterior design and all-new interior and is shared with the new-generation Superb that will be unveiled later this year.

New exterior design

The new Skoda Kodiaq sports an new design with a more overtly rugged and utilitarian look the the outgoing model. It is also longer and lower than its predecessor. It is longer by 61mm from 4.69-metres to 4.75-metres. The wheelbase and width remain unchanged at 2.71 metres and 1.8 metres respectively. The longer length has brought more boot space and leg space for passengers.

The highlights of the exterior design includes the new Skoda hexagonal grille with a connecting LED running through it, a heavily sculpted bonnet, new matrix LED headlamps, and squared-off wheel arches.

In the rear, the Skoda Kodiaq is fitted with the company’s new logo, C-shaped tail lamps, an LED light bar and a prominent ridge just above the number plate slot.

All new Interior

The Kodiaq will share its cabin with the new-generation Superb. It features the same two-spoke steering wheel as the Slavia/Kushaq and a dual digital displays including a 13.0-inch unit infotainment system and a 10-inch unit digital display behind the steering wheel. The new Kodiaq has got three new physical ‘smart dials’ that can be used to adjust the full suite of climate controls for the driver and passenger, and to control the infotainment volume, driving modes, map zoom or air conditioning.

Inside the cabin, Skoda has ditched leather for sustainable recycled materials including natural wool and polyester.

The new Kodiaq will be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat layouts. The other features of teh vehicle include ambient lighting, climate control, wireless charging and more. The safety features include a reverse camera, and ADAS.

Engine

The Skoda Kodiaq for the first time will be offered as a plugin hybrid, which pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 204hp. The batteries are claimed to offer a pure range of 100km and support DC fast charge. The 25.7kWh under-boot battery has the ability to charge at upto 50kW at public chargers.

Dubbed the Kodiaq iV, we expect this one to turn up in India a while after the new-gen car has been launched locally.

The Indian market will get the Kodiaq with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol producing 200bhp/320Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT. This powertrain gets AWD as standard. The new Kodiaq now moves to the new version of the MQB-EVO platform that also underpins the recently launched new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan.

India launch and rivals

The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to arrive in India in 2024. Just like its predecessors, it will likely be assembled at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant alongside the next-gen Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb. It will rival cars like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in India.

The first generation Kodiaq model is currently on sale in India with a petrol engine and is priced from Rs 38.5 lakh to Rs 41.95 lakh.

