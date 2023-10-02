Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get price revision for the festive season

Skoda has revised the prices of Kushaq and Slavia for the festive season in India. Both the cars get a reduced base price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) only for the festive season. The company has also added some features on the cars in order to make them more value for money. The company has also announced the launch of Slavia Matte Edition for the buyers in India.

Both the Skoda Slavia as well as Skoda Kushaq are the highest selling models of the company in India. Both of the cars have been rated 5 star in terms of safety by GNCAP. The new features in the car include first in segment all-electric seats in the first row for the Style trims. The cars also get illuminated footwell area as well as standard subwoofer in the boot for the Style trims. There is also a support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The brand new Slavia Matte Edition also gets these features. The company has not revealed prices of Slavia Matte Edition.

The Monte Carlo Edition also gets these updated features.

Specifications

In terms of engine, the Kushaq and Slavia share the same engine configuration. There are two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque.

The important features that are available on the cars are full LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, automatic headlamps and wipers, IRVM with the auto-dimming feature, audio system with 6 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

Safety features of the cars include ABS with EBD, traction control, crash sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist, Speed sensing auto door lock and much more.