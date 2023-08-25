2023 Tata Nexon Facelift spotted without any camouflage

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch the new facelifted version of the Nexon in India. The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift version is in the works for some time now and is expected to be finally launched in September. Ahead of any official announcement, the yet-to-be-launched 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has been spotted undisguised for the first time.

The new version of Tata Nexon has been updated with a modern and premium look.

The spy pictures of the Nexon Facelift show the vehicles rear end sporting new connected LED tail lamps and a sharper X-motif. The company has also made changes to the position of the reserve lamp, which has been shifted down to the bumper. The bumper has also been tweaked with the addition of the skid plate.

Earlier spy shots have confirmed the Nexon will get Audi-like dynamic turn indicators.

Previously, the Nexon’s front-end had also been spied undisguised, revealing its Curvv-like fascia with new DRLs and LED headlamps. You can check it out here in this report.

Inside, the car will be updated with Land Rover-style gear lever for the automatic model, a fully digital driver’s display and Tata’s larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will continue to have the Curvv influence on the inside. It features two-spoke steering wheel and touch-based climate controls inside the cabin.

Its safety could also see a big boost with the presence of six airbags.

The new Nexon is expected to be come with the carmaker’s 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed DCT with paddle shifters. The company might continue to offer it with the existing 1.5-litre diesel engine and electric powertrains.

The Tata Nexon facelift will arrive during the upcoming festive season. It could be priced above the current model, which is priced at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will take on the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite and upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift.