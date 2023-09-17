2023 Honda CB200X launched in India at a price of Rs 1.46 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter have launched the 2023 CB200X in India at a price of Rs 1,46,999. The Japanese offering has received the BS6 OBD-2 treatment for the latest model and it now meets the newest emission norms.

Here’s what we know about the new Honda CB200X.

2023 Honda CB200X

The latest edition of the Honda CB200X bike continues to carry the same design as the ongoing model. It sports a sporty look with a muscular design. The 2023 CB200X is inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. It features a single-piece headlight, a smoked visor, a split-seat setup, a two-piece grab-rail, and the neutral rider triangle.

The new Honda CB200X will only be offered in a new paint scheme of Decent Blue Metallic with Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red.

It is powered by an OBD 2-compliant, 184.4cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 17bhp and 15.9Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The CB200X has an all-LED lighting system (LED headlamp, LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp). It is equipped with a fully digital instrument console with adjustable brightness. It has a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, twin trip meters, battery voltmeter, gear position indicator and a clock.

The suspension duties are carried by USD front forks and a monoshock for the CB200X. It gets a front and rear disc for the braking hardware and ABS as the safety net. It rides on alloys wrapped in road-biased tyres.

2023 Honda CB200X Price, availability

The new Honda CB200X price in India is set at Rs 1,46,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes against the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 4V in the price range.