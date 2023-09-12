2023 Honda CB300F launched in India; Rs 56,000 cheaper than before

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter has launched the 2023 version of the CB300F street bike in India. with a price tag of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes it around Rs 56,000 cheaper than the outgoing model, which has a starting price of Rs. 2.26 lakh.

The running version of the Honda CB300F costs Rs 2.26 lakh for the Deluxe and Rs 2.29 lakh for the Deluxe pro variants.

Moreover, prior to the launch of the 2023 Honda CB300F, the company had cut down the price of the bike with a large margin of Rs 50,000 in December last year. However, the price cut was offered only for a limited time. With the new price, however, it is even cheaper than the discounted price.

While the company is yet to release a clarification on the reason for this price cut, this has certainly been done to boost the sales of the motorcycle.

2023 Honda CB300F: What’s New

The 2023 iteration of the Honda CB300F has been made to comply with the OBD-II A guidelines. Note that the OBD-II A is essentially the second phase of BS6 emission norms. It continues to be powered by a 293.52cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motor produces 24.13bhp and 25.6Nm.

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and the suspension duties are carried by upside-down forks up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle features a 276 mm front disc and 220 mm disc brake at the rear along with dual-channel ABS and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control.

The bike continues to sport a sharp and aggressive design except for some minor changes. It sports an angular bodywork along with golden front forks that give it a sporty look. The other features of the bike includes harp-looking LED headlamp, a stepped seat and a split grabrail at the rear, digital console, traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch.