2023 BMW G310 series launched in India, now offered in new colour options

BMW Motorrad India has launched its latest G310 series in India. The update on the three motorcycles i.e. BMW G310R, G310RR and G310GS is limited to a cosmetic update only. The engine offered on the motorcycles as well as the hardware remains the same as earlier.

The 2023 BMW G310R now gets a new colour i.e. Style Passion. Earlier the motorcycle was available in Cosmic Black 2, Style Passion Racing Red and Style Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic. On the other hand the 2023 BMW G310GS gets a Racing Red colour option. The existing colours continue to be offered by the company. The other colour options include Cosmic Black 3, Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic and Rally Kalamata Dark Gold metallic. The 2023 BMW G310RR gets a new colour option in the form of Cosmic Black 2.

All the three motorcycles are offered with the same engine. A 313cc water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves generates 34hp of maximum power at 9250 rpm. On the other hand, the peak torque is 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The bikes offer USD forks at the front with pre-load adjustable monoshock suspension at rear. On the other hand, the disc brakes are 300mm and 240mm at front and rear respectively. A dual channel ABS system is offered as standard on the motorcycle.

When it comes to price of the motorcycle, the G310R starts at Rs 2.85 lakh while the G310RR costs Rs 3 lakh. On the other hand, the G310GS retails at Rs 3.25 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom prices.