2023 Ather 450X launched in India, becomes more affordable now
The Ather 450X is now more accessible to the buyers as it currently starts from Rs 98,079 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Ather Energy has launched the 2023 version of Ather 450X in India. The electric two-wheeler is now more accessible to the buyers as it currently starts from Rs 98,079 (ex-showroom Delhi). This includes a FAME II incentive of Rs 55,500 and State subsidy of Rs 18,300. On the other hand, the users can opt for a Pro Pack with the Ather 450X at just Rs 30,364.
We have mentioned the specifications of the Ather 450X below
Performance
|Peak power
|6.4kW
|Max Torque
|26 Nm
|Top Speed
|90 km/h
|Acceleration (0-40 km/h)
|3.3 s
|Ingress protection (motor and controller)
|IP66 and IP65 respectively
|Certified range
|146 km
Battery and Charging
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion
|Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|Voltage
|51.1V
|Water & dust resistance
|IP67
|0-80% (Home charging)
|12 h 15 min
|0-100% (Home charging)
|15 h 20 min
Hardware, Dimensions, Colours, Storage as well as the frame of 450X and 450X Pro Pack variant remains the same. The difference between both the variants include Ather connect features as well as smart features.
The Ather 450X does not get Hill assist, Park Assist and its gets a 7 inch TFT touchscreen LCD. The Dashboard UI is Grey scale instead of multi- colour. Some important features that are not present on the base variant include 4G LTE Cat-4 /WCDMA / EDGE, Bluetooth 4.2, Music & calls, Auto indicator off, Guide-me-home light, Time based adaptive screen brightness & themes and TPMS.
Important Ather connect features that are missing in the 450X include On-board maps & navigation, Document storage, Connected mobile app, Over-the-air dashboard updates, Ride statistics on the Ather app, Remote location tracking, Remote charge monitoring, Push location from Ather app and Multi-stop Trip Planner.
Users get the scooter in Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red and Cosmic Black and Lunar Grey.
Warranty
The Ather 450X gets vehicle, battery and charger warranty of 3 years/ 30,000 kms.