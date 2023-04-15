2023 Ather 450X launched in India, becomes more affordable now

Ather Energy has launched the 2023 version of Ather 450X in India. The electric two-wheeler is now more accessible to the buyers as it currently starts from Rs 98,079 (ex-showroom Delhi). This includes a FAME II incentive of Rs 55,500 and State subsidy of Rs 18,300. On the other hand, the users can opt for a Pro Pack with the Ather 450X at just Rs 30,364.

We have mentioned the specifications of the Ather 450X below

Performance

Peak power 6.4kW Max Torque 26 Nm Top Speed 90 km/h Acceleration (0-40 km/h) 3.3 s Ingress protection (motor and controller) IP66 and IP65 respectively Certified range 146 km

Battery and Charging

Battery type Lithium-ion Capacity 3.7 kWh Voltage 51.1V Water & dust resistance IP67 0-80% (Home charging) 12 h 15 min 0-100% (Home charging) 15 h 20 min

Hardware, Dimensions, Colours, Storage as well as the frame of 450X and 450X Pro Pack variant remains the same. The difference between both the variants include Ather connect features as well as smart features.

The Ather 450X does not get Hill assist, Park Assist and its gets a 7 inch TFT touchscreen LCD. The Dashboard UI is Grey scale instead of multi- colour. Some important features that are not present on the base variant include 4G LTE Cat-4 /WCDMA / EDGE, Bluetooth 4.2, Music & calls, Auto indicator off, Guide-me-home light, Time based adaptive screen brightness & themes and TPMS.

Important Ather connect features that are missing in the 450X include On-board maps & navigation, Document storage, Connected mobile app, Over-the-air dashboard updates, Ride statistics on the Ather app, Remote location tracking, Remote charge monitoring, Push location from Ather app and Multi-stop Trip Planner.

Users get the scooter in Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red and Cosmic Black and Lunar Grey.

Warranty

The Ather 450X gets vehicle, battery and charger warranty of 3 years/ 30,000 kms.