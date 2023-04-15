KTM 390 Adventure X launched in India, costs significantly less than standard 390 Adventure

KTM has launched the 390 Adventure X motorcycle in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.80 lakh. The 390 Adventure X is the same motorcycle as the 390 Adventure but it does not offer many electronic features that are present in the latter.

Features

KTM 390 Adventure X offers the same LED lighting that is present in the standard variant. The Adventure X offers dual-channel ABS, a slipper clutch, 12-volt USB port and offers all the off-road capabilities. The features which the motorcycle misses include traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS, multiple riding modes, and a quickshifter. On the other hand, the bike lacks a TFT display that is offered in the standard model. The Adventure X gets an LCD display with no Bluetooth connectivity.

Engine, suspension and brakes

On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure X still gets a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, 6-speed gearbox, liquid-cooled engine that is offered in the 390 Adventure. The engine produces 42.9 bhp at 9,000 rpm along with 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The suspension setup is same as the KTM 390 Adventure which offers a monoshock and 43 mm USD front forks.

The Adventure X gets dual channel ABS system as standard. The front disc brake is 320mm while the rear brake is 230mm. The fuel-tank capacity of the motorcycle is 14.5 litres while the weight is 177 kg.

Colours

The KTM 390 Adventure X will be available in Galactic Blue and Dark Galvano Black colour options.

Speaking roughly, the KTM 390 Adventure X is the affordable version of the standard 390 Adventure and can also be termed as a base variant of the latter. If you are someone who is planning for a 390 Adventure but does not want the electronic features (due to budget constraints) the 390 Adventure X can be an ideal choice.

As compared to the 390 Adventure, the 390 Adventure X is more than Rs 50,000 cheaper. Currently, the 390 Adventure costs Rs 3.37 lakh while the 390 Adventure X costs Rs 2.80 lakh. This means that those guys who were planning for a RE Himalayan have the option to stretch their budget and get a KTM 390 Adventure. The Himalayan costs Rs 2.15 lakh and is still Rs 65,000 less than the 390 Adventure X. However, the KTM offers a better off-roading experience in terms of modern tech and more power.

(NB: All the prices mentioned in the article is that of ex-showroom, Delhi)

