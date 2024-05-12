Election in Odisha: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Balangir on this date

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha yet again to campaign for the party candidates in Balangir, informed Samarendra Mishra, the Balangir MLA candidate of the grand old party.

According Mishra, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a bike rally and address a public meeting in Balangir.

It is to be noted here that Rahul was scheduled to visit Rayagada district on May 3. However, he cancelled his visit as he had to file nomination for the Rae Barelli Lok Sabha seat on that day. But he addressed the public meeting later in the evening virtually. Prior to this he addressed a public meeting in the Salepur Assembly constituency in Cuttack district on April 28.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to visit Odisha on on May 15 and will address public meetings in Rourkela of Sundargarh district, Kantabanji in Balangir district and Sorada in Ganjam district.