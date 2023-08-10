Woman forced to eat animal faeces by employer in Indonesia

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a woman was forced to eat animal faeces by her employer recently in Indonesia. The maid was reportedly beaten and chained also.

As per reports, Siti Khotimah took up the job of a house maid in South Jakarta. She had found the job on Facebook and accepted it reportedly to help her parents with debt.

Reportedly, the maid now walks with a limp while visible burn scars are seen along her legs.

Her employer was a seventy year old rich woman. Following a complaint by the victim, the employer has been arrested.

The maid alleged that she was also raped. “Khotimah told AFP she was also raped during her employment, but was unable to initially talk about it,” reported NDTV.

Reportedly, though there are horrifying reports of abuse to maids, poor women from rural areas such as Khotimah are compelled to take up such jobs.

As per reports, the maid told AFP that the abuse started when another worker accused her of petty theft. However, the maid denied the theft.

The torture went up to such high level that her employers allegedly forced her to drink dog’s urine and eat its waste. She also alleged that she was even chained.

As per reports, the victim’s mother saw her at 3 am in the night when the maid was lying on the ground and crying while blood and pus were flowing from her wounds on the legs. Even cigarette burn marks were reportedly visible on her arms. The family then called the Police. Then, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and the accused persons were arrested.