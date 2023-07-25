Wildfires across Algeria kills 25, including soldiers

Atleast 25 people have been killed, including 10 soldiers, as they were trying to get the flames under control in the scorching summer temperatures in Alegria, informed government ministries.

About 1,500 people have been evacuated so far, informed the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry announced 15 deaths and 24 injuries. The Defense Ministry later announced 10 soldiers were killed and 25 injured as they fought fires in the resort area of Beni Ksila east of the capital Algiers.

The soldiers were trying to prevent the further spread of the devastating wildfires which have been burning for several days.The strong high winds roused the fires spread across 16 regions, causing 97 blazes in the African country.

According to the Interior Ministry, The areas of Bejala and Jijel in Algiers, as well as Bouira, were the hardest hit by the wildfires. Around, 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks were deployed to control the situation.

Worth mentioning, In August last year, 37 people died in wildfires near the Algerian border with Tunisia.

Strong winds and successive heat waves, have fuelled fire in Greece and other Mediterranean nations.