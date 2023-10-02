Whiskies of the World Awards 2023: Indian whiskey tops the list, wins ‘Best in Show Double Gold’

New Delhi: A whiskey from India has won the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ title recently in the Whiskies of the World Awards 2023. The Indian home-grown brand, Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023, reportedly won the title after beating international brands, including scotch, bourbon, Canadian, Australian, and British single malts.

The Whiskies of the World Awards is one of the largest whisky tasting competitions, annually assessing over 100 varieties from across the globe.

“From smoky whispers to a symphony of flavours, it’s a masterpiece that’s now reached the pinnacle of recognition with the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ award at Whiskies Of The World 2023,” Indri shared on Instagram.

