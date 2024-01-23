Watch scary video of giant wave crashing into restaurant at US Military base in Marshall Islands

Marshall Islands: A recent video that has surfaced online, shows a giant wave crashing into a US military base located at the Marshall Islands. The incident took place on last Saturday, said reliable reports in this regard.

While many mistook it for a tsunami, it was in fact a wave which slammed inside a restaurant located within the US Army base on the Island. However, no one was reported gravely injured.

Videos of the incident surfaced online. Videos shows high tides breaking into the walls of the base. As a consequence of which doors and walls collapsed, and several people were pulled down by the gushing water.

One of the video was shared by an Instagram account @worldmarverik. He informed that on Saturday night, The Roi Namur Island was hit badly by multiple huge waves. He also informed that no others islands were affected.

Take a look at the video here: