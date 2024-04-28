Ibu volcano in Indonesia erupts, ashes go up to 3.5 km

Jakarta: The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted early Sunday, according to the country’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

PVMBG reported that the volcano erupted at around 00:37 a.m. local time for about 206 seconds, throwing ash up to 3,500 metres above its peak, Xinhua news agency reported.

Standing as high as 1,325 metres above sea level, the Ibu volcano is classified as the second danger level, below the highest level of IV.

PVMBG called on the public not to have activities within a radius of 3.5 kilometres from the crater.

Further details are awaited.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the countries with the most volcanoes in the world.

Also Read: Chinese Woman Slips Into Indonesian Active Volcano While Posing For Photo