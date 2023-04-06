US family welcomes first baby girl after record 138 years

Happiness knew no bounds for a US family which welcomed first baby girl after record 138 years. The couple who has been identified as Carolyn and Andrew Clark, from Caledonia, in Michigan, America, welcomed a daughter almost after 14-decade-long hiatus on girls in their family.

According to the report, the family did not have a baby girl since 1885. However, Carolyn and Andrew were blessed with a baby girl on March 17 this year. They named the baby as Audrey.

The arrival of Audrey was “even more special” because she was “worth the wait and all the struggles,” said Carolyn in her reaction. “Everyone was just screaming and jumping in disbelief,” she told WZZM 13.

Carolyn emphasised how happy she was about the newest addition to her family, telling GMA: “We’re so happy that she’s finally here and once again, that she’s healthy and that everything went well with the delivery.”

Andrew also noted that it was difficult for him to “come up with names” for his daughter since his family has always raised boys.