UNGA President, Richard Gere join PM for yoga session at UN headquarters

Richard Gere and the President of UNGA, Csaba Korosi joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a yoga session at the UN headquarters.

World
By IANS 0
yoga session at UN headquarters

New York:  Hollywood actor Richard Gere and the President of United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, were among some of the prominent personalities who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York to mark International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

Modi led the yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York, where he had reached on Tuesday as part of his three-day state visit to the US.

Some other personalities attending the yoga session include New York Mayor Eric Adams, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, Vala Afshar, who is the chief digital evangelist at Salesforce, American singer and actor Mary Millben, composer Ricky Kej and chef Vikas Khanna, among others.

You might also like
World

Modi meets parade of intellectuals, business leaders, health experts in US

World

US Coast Guard confirms ‘underwater noises’ during search for missing…

World

Somali army kills 13 al-Shabab militants in southern region

World

2 Canadian air force members missing after helicopter crash

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans