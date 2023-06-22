Submarine missing: Debris field discovered near Titanic, say reports

New Delhi: A debris filed was discovered within the search area by an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) near the Titanic, said a latest report in the matter of the missing submarine.

Search for the Titan submersible | The US Coast Guard says a debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic and experts within the unified command are evaluating the information, reports Reuters, ANI tweeted.

Tour firm OceanGate’s Titan submersible was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive to the Titanic’s wreckage in the Atlantic on June 18, according to the US Coast Guard.

Tickets cost $250,000 for an eight-day trip including dives to the wreck at a depth of 3,800m.

A search operation is currently underway in an area in the ocean “larger than the state of Connecticut”, about 20,000 sq.km. The sub-surface search is now 4 km deep.

Rescue teams from Canada’s navy, air force and coast guard, as well as the New York state air guard are assisting. A French research vessel and Magellan, a British firm that specialises in deep ocean investigations and recovery operations, have also joined the mission.

The Titan submersible is thought to be approximately 1,450 km east and 643 km south of Newfoundland’s capital, St John’s.

