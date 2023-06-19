Submarine that takes tourists to view Titanic wreck goes missing in Atlantic Ocean

New Delhi: A submarine that takes tourists to view the wreckage of the Titanic, has reportedly gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean with its crew on board. A major search has been initiated to trace out the submarine.

The Tour firm has said that it is exploring all options to get the crew back safely. Government agencies and deep sea firms are also engaged to trace out the submarine.

It is to be noted that the Titanic sank in 1912 and as of now lies in the ocean about 12,500ft beneath the waves.

The missing submarine is a truck-sized vessel with five seat capacity. Normally, three paying guests are sent in the sub being accompanied with a pilot and a content expert.

The tourist trip reportedly takes eight hours including the descent and ascent dive.

The vessel reportedly weighs 10,432 kg and it can reach depths of up to 4,000m. It has 96 hours of life support available for a crew of five.

The Titanic wreckage is located at about 600km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. It has been extensively explored since it was discovered in 1985.