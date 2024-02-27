SP martyred, 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Pakistan

Islamabad: A police official and two terrorists were killed during an encounter on Tuesday in Mardan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident occurred during the early hours when the police reached the site after receiving information about the presence of the terrorists, Xinhua news agency reported.

In exchange of fire, a senior police official and two terrorists were killed, police said.

Four other policemen, including an official and three constables, had also been injured in the clash, said the police, adding that the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

Earlier on February 8, At least five policemen were killed and six others injured in militant attacks in Pakistan, where polling for general elections is underway.

At least four police officials were killed and six others injured in a bomb attack on a police vehicle in Graha Aslam polling station in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, The Express Tribune reported.

A security officer was killed when gunmen opened fire at a security forces vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Tank district , Khyber news reported.

In NA-49 Attock, PML-N and PTI workers entered into a scuffle leading to a temporary suspension of polling at two booths.

The scuffle erupted due to halt in the polling process at Government Boys High School Bhangi Hazro. The polling resumed after a delay of approximately five hours.