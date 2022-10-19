Snake spotted in US flight, no one injured

New Delhi: A snake was reportedly spotted in a US flight that was flying from Florida’s Tampa city to New Jersey. The snake was reportedly identified as a “garter snake”.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that the airport’s wildlife operations staff and Port Authority Police Department officers met United Flight 2038 at the gate and removed the “garter snake” and later on released it into the wild, according to The Washington Post.

It has also been reported that no one was injured and operations were not affected due to the snake panic.

As per reports, the passengers flying in business class of the flight spotted the snake while the plane was taxiing after landing.

It was also reported that the snake was rescued and later released into the wild while after the snake was removed, passengers deplaned. The plane was also searched for any other reptiles, but found none.