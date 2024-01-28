Shooting in Iran: 9 Pakistanis killed by unidentified gunmen

Dubai: In a recent incident, at least nine Pakistani workers were killed by unidentified gunmen in a restive southeastern border area of Iran. The incident took place on Saturday, said reliable reports in this regard.

This comes more than a week after Pakistan and Iran had a deadly crossfire which killed over a dozen of people, including two children.

The victims in the Iran shooting were identified as residents of Multan, Muzaffaragarh and Bahawalpur, districts of Iran. The gunmen responsible for this incident are yet to be identified.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, confirmed the tragic Iran shooting and urged Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter. In an official statement by Tipu, he expressed deep shock over the killings. He also assured that the Embassy would be providing support to families of the deceased.

He also mentioned that a counselor from Zahidan is enroute the incident site and the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment.

Earlier on January 16, Iran conducted missile and drone strikes within Pakistan’s Balochistan province, purportedly targeting the terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl. In response, Pakistan condemned the “violation of its airspace” and recalled its Ambassador from Iran.