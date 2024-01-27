Identical twins, unaware of each other’s existence, reunite after 19 years through social media

An identical twins, identified as Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania, who were unaware about each other’s existence, reunited after nearly 19 years through social media. The twin siblings grew up mere miles from each other in Georgia. But fortunately, they met each other through a TikTok video and a television talent show.

Reportedly, Amy Khvitia found herself resembling a lot with a contestant at the “Georgia’s Got Talent” show. At the same time, Ano saw a TikTok video featuring a woman with blue hair who looked strikingly similar to her.

Following this Amy discovered a Facebook group aimed at reconnecting families with children suspected of being illegally adopted. In the group a woman from Germany responded to Amy’s post, revealing that her mother had given birth to twins in 2002.

According to BBC reports, the mother of the siblings, Aza Soni, fell into coma due to complications during their birth in 2002. However, during those vulnerable time, their father, Gocha Gakharia, decides to sell the newborn babies. Following this, Amy was raised in Zugdidi while Ano grew up in Tbilisi. Even the adoptive family didn’t knew they were raising one of a pair of twins.

After receiving all the information, the sisters decided to their biological mother, where they got to know that their mother was told her babies died after she awoke from coma.

