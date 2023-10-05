Schools in Kenya closes after mysterious illness paralyses nearly 100 girls 

Kenya: A mysterious illness causing leg paralysis has impacted 95 schoolgirls in western Kenya, leading to the indefinite closure of their school.

These affected students are enrolled at St. Theresa’s Eregi Girls High School, situated 374 kilometers (232) miles northwest of the capital, Nairobi. They have been admitted to hospitals for treatment and observation.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, both the school administration and officials from the Education Ministry jointly decided to close the school temporarily, pending the resolution of the health issue, to ensure the students’ safety.

Reports from local media sources indicate that the afflicted students are experiencing a condition that renders their legs numb and immobile. Some of them are also grappling with severe headaches, vomiting, and fever.

Despite on-going efforts, the actual reason and cause of this mysterious illness remain unknown. Health authorities have, however, taken action by sending blood samples from the affected students to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratories for further analysis and identification.

Dr. Collins Matemba, the county health director, shared that initial tests have ruled out common diseases such as meningitis, typhoid, and malaria as potential causes of this ailment. He also suggested that the condition might be a neurological disorder or a viral infection affecting the nervous system.