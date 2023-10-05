6.6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, Tsunami warning issued

A massive earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Izu Islands, the national weather bureau said.

earthquake in Japan

Tokyo: A tsunami warning was issued on Thursday after a massive earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Japan’s Izu Islands, the national weather bureau said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 11.09 a.m. at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following the earthquake, a tsunami advisory had been issued for its outlying islands, which has now been lifted.

Details on damages and injuries were not immediately available.

Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

