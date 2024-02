Manila: The death toll has risen to 27 in a landslide that crashed into villages in Davao de Oro province in southern Philippines this week with 89 remaining missing, authorities said.

In an updated statement, the Maco municipal government said 32 have been rescued from the landslide, which occurred Tuesday night near a mining site in Maco town and buried several houses and two buses that ferry miners from the site.

According to the previous report, till now fifteen bodies had been recovered.