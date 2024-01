15 killed in landslides and flooding in Philippines

Manila: Nearly 15 people have lost their lives due to landslides and severe flooding in the Davao region in Philippines.

Earlier, 13 deaths were reported from in Davao de Oro province and two from Davao City, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

At least five people were injured, it said.

According to reports, more than 349,000 people, have been affected by flooding and landslides due to massive rains in five provinces in the Davao region on Mindanao Island.

The heavy downpour from Monday to Thursday resulted in flooding and several landslides across the region.

