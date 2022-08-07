With no money to feed, Pakistan zoo decides to sell animals!

Pakistan is reeling under an acute inflation rate and poor economic conditions due to which people across the nation are having a tough time. Now, the animals also have started to feel the brunt.

According to reports, the Lahore Zoo has decided to auction some animals including lions and tigers, at a price of PKR 150,000 (Rs 50,000) per cat to private entities.

The Lahore Zoo authorities have reportedly taken the decision so that they would save space and money.

According to Deputy Director of Lahore Zoo Tanveer Ahmed Janjua, the zoo has 29 lions at present which are between 2 and 5 years age. Apart from the lions, the zoo also has six cheetahs and two leopards.

Tanveer Ahmed Janjua has reportedly said that 12 big cats will be auctioned on August 11.

The Zoo authorities have set the minimum bid for the lion at $700 but they are expecting to earn around 20 lakh Pakistani Rupees per lion.

Meanwhile, animal activists have started to oppose the decision of the Zoo authorities to auction the animals by suggesting either to shift the lions to other zoos or to give contraceptives to female lions.

(With inputs from opindia.com)