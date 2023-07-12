Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s wife Sita Dahal passes away

Nepal: Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, passed away at the age of 69 after suffering from cardiac arrest today morning while undergoing treatment.

She was suffering from Parkinson’s disease with many other diseases.

Kathmandu’s Narvik Hospital has issued a statement saying that Sita Dahal, who was suffering from progressive super nuclear palsy, Parkinson’s, diabetes, and hypertension for a long time, was put on oxygen. But he passed away this morning after having a cardiac arrest.

Sita Dahal is survived by her husband and three children.