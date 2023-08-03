Missing Hiker’s body unearthed after 37 years due to melting glacier

Swiss police recently found the remains of a German hiker who had disappeared 37 years ago while climbing the Theodul Glacier in the southern Alps.

The hiker’s identity has not been publicly disclosed by the police yet. Two other mountaineers found the body near Matterhorn in Zermatt, Valais.

According to reports, the glacier’s melting made it possible for them to spot the hiker’s boot and crampon, a snow and ice mobility device.

Scientists used DNA analysis to match the body with a missing climber known to have disappeared in 1986. This climber was a 38-year-old German who had been reported missing after not returning from a hike in September of that year. Reportedly, there have been around 300 people who have either died or gone missing while hiking in these dangerous mountains.

Experts predict that more bodies may be uncovered in the future due to the effects of global climate change causing previously icy regions to melt.