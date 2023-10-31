German Israeli Woman, Shani Louk who was paraded naked by Hamas is confirmed dead

A 23-year-old German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, abducted by the Palestinian armed group Hamas during an attack on southern Israel, is confirmed dead, informed Israeli authorities.

“We are devastated to share that the body of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani (Louk) was found and identified,” the ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Shani Louk had gone to attend the festival in southern Israel on October 7 where the hamas militants attacked and killed some 260 people on October 7.

Louk was kidnapped at the festival and “tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists,” the foreign ministry statement said, adding that she “experienced unfathomable horrors.”

Unfortunately we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive, but a piece of her skull matching DNA had been recovered, Louk’s mother Ricarda told German outlet RTL/nt-v. The family were informed about her death overnight.

Noteworthy, Ricarda Louk, mother of Shani first raised the alarm about her daughter after she recognized her in videos circulating online, due to her striking tattoos and dyed hair.

The videos that went viral quickly spread around the world, showed a half-naked woman lying seemingly unconscious face-down in the back of a pickup truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

It is apparent that Louk was no longer alive but the family had hopes.

On October 7, the Hamas terror group launched a massive assault on southern Israel. Some 2,500 terrorists slaughtered over 1,400 people, the vast majority of them civilians, and abducted at least 239 people to the Strip.

