Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Izu Islands in Japan

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has shaked the Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, said the US Geological Survey.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Earthquake in Japan

Tokyo: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has shaked the Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, said the US Geological Survey.

The tremor was epicentred at 31.01 degrees north latitude and 141.99 degrees east longitude. Reportedly, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km below the ground.

So far, no damages or casualties have been reported. No tsunami alert also issued by now. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, over 2500 people died after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco during the late night hours of September 9. More than 200 people were left injured in the incident. The epicenter of the earthquake was a shallow depth of 18.5 km. It occurred about 72 km South-West of Marrakesh and 56 km towards the West of the Atlas mountain. Reportedly, the earthquake occurred at 11pm local time.

Also Read: Earthquake Magnitude Of 5.0 Jolts Off Indonesia

You might also like

24 killed, 34 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Peru

Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Khalistani terrorist

Taiwan Defense Ministry detects 103 Chinese warplanes encircling island; escalating…

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un heads home after ‘successful’ visit to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans