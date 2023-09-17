Earthquake magnitude of 5.0 jolts off Indonesia

Jakarta: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia’s eastern province of West Papua on Sunday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. Jakarta time on Sunday with its epicentre located 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district with a depth of 10 km, the weather agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The agency added the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.

Few weeks ago, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale shook the Bali Sea region of Indonesia, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicenter of this earthquake was located 201 kilometers north of Mataram, Indonesia, and it struck at a depth of 518 kilometers (about 322 miles) below the Earth’s surface, as confirmed by the EMSC.