China’s Zhangjiajie to close tourist sites after resurgence

Changsha: Zhangjiajie, a famous tourist city in central China’s Hunan Province, planned to close all its tourist sites on Friday morning after the recent resurgence of Covid-19 case in the city.

Zhangjiajie started massive nucleic acid testing in three regions on Wednesday, said Wang Jianghua, director of the municipal health commission, at a press briefing on Thursday.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, over 226,000 people had samples taken from them, and more than 120,200 tests had been completed, with one positive result, added Wang.

The person with the positive testing result was later diagnosed as a confirmed Covid-19 case on Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In the past days, several Chinese cities reported a spike in Covid-19 infections. Several of them had travel histories to Zhangjiajie.